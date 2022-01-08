Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $157,794,851,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $393.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

