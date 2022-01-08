We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Novartis by 3,751.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Novartis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 28,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $198.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

