We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 78 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

