We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.83. 2,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,455. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.88.

