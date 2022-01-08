We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 531.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after buying an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 167.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after buying an additional 391,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

UL opened at $53.80 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.