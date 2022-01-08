We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

