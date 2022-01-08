We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.86 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

