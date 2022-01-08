We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after buying an additional 1,106,756 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Shares of ETN opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.