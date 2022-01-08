We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

