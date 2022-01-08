We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 460.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $216.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.30 and a 200 day moving average of $224.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

