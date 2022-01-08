We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,659 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 464,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,240. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53.

