We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 6,827 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $381.76. The company had a trading volume of 967,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,215,293. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.18 and a 200-day moving average of $376.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

