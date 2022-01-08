WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.24-5.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $522-547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.75 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $240.99 on Friday. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 30.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WD-40 by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

