Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on W. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.62.

W opened at $180.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.87 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.15. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock worth $26,214,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after buying an additional 108,291 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 13.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

