WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,589 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.