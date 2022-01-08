WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 45,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.87. 207,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,541,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.70. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a PE ratio of 144.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.