WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.5% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,520,000 after purchasing an additional 156,724 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 601,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,888,000 after purchasing an additional 61,688 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 249,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

Shares of ABBV opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The stock has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

