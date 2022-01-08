WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after buying an additional 536,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after buying an additional 244,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

