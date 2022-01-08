WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,284 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,333. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

