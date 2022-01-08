WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 377,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after buying an additional 154,870 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 64,960 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 627,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 313,888 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

