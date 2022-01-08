WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $2.42 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2,798.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $135.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -234.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

