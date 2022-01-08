WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.