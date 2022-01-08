WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.43. The stock has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $164.64 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

