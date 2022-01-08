Warburg Research Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TIM. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, November 15th.

ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($22.73) on Friday. ZEAL Network has a one year low of €16.00 ($18.18) and a one year high of €24.40 ($27.73). The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

