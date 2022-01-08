Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

