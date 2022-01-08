Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

