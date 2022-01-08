Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.44 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

