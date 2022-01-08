W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 959,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 620,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 577,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,259. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $84.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after buying an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after buying an additional 203,104 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

