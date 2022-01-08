W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of WPC opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after buying an additional 355,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after buying an additional 380,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after buying an additional 146,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

