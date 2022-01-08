Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.12

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 3039734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vuzix by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vuzix by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 94,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Vuzix by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 126,818 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

