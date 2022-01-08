Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IDE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,889. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
