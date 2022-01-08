Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VOYA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,752,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Voya Financial by 5,257.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 445,201 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

