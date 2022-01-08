Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in December

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

VOSSF stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $54.31.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

