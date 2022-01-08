Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €250.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($342.05) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €257.79 ($292.94).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €187.74 ($213.34) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($286.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of €182.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

