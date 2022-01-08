Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.