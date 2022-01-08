Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.15.

VCRA opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 239,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 112.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 442,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 234,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

