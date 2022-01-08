VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong Sells 40,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $17.78 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $1,671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.