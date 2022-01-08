Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 189,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 560,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VIST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

VIST stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 162,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,106. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $495.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 132,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

