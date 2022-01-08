Visa (NYSE:V) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $220.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock, down from their previous target price of $255.00.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.38.

V opened at $216.96 on Friday. Visa has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.97. The company has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

