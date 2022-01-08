Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.7% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,611. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average of $224.97. The company has a market cap of $417.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.