Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. 15,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,678,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

The stock has a market cap of $534.87 million, a P/E ratio of -151.71 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

