Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Critical Survey

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Local Bounti and Village Farms International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00 Village Farms International 0 0 6 1 3.14

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 84.82%. Village Farms International has a consensus target price of $20.39, indicating a potential upside of 239.32%. Given Village Farms International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International -1.71% -0.57% -0.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and Village Farms International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International $170.09 million 3.11 $11.61 million ($0.04) -150.21

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Village Farms International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Local Bounti on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc. engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber. The Energy Business segment offers power that it sells per a long-term contract to its one customer. The Cannabis segment covers the production and supply of cannabis products to be sold to other licensed providers and provincial governments across Canada and internationally through Pure Sunfarms. The company was founded by Michael A. DeGiglio and Albert W. Vanzeyst in 1987 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

