Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VKTX. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $328.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.