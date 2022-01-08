ViewRay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 22,281 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,214% compared to the typical daily volume of 963 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on VRAY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ViewRay by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,717,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 266,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after purchasing an additional 812,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in ViewRay by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,929 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $775.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

