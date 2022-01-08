VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

VSMV opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

