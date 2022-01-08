Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 131,563 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after buying an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after buying an additional 1,884,271 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 300,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,813,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after buying an additional 1,076,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

