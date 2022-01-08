Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of KB Home worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

