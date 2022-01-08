Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of American Woodmark worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

