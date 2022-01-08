Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Lyft by 21,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lyft by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,939 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lyft by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Lyft by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.