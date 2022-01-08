Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,500 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.68% of Universal Technical Institute worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $254.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

